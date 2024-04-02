Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Mankind Pharma approves slump sale of OTC biz

Board of Mankind Pharma approves slump sale of OTC biz

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 02 April 2024

The Board of Mankind Pharma at its meeting held on 02 April 2024 has approved slump sale of Over the Counter business of the company to wholly owned subsidiary company proposed to be incorporated with the name of Manking Consumer Products or any other name as approved by Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The transaction will be effective on or before 01 October 2024 or such other date as may be mutually agreed between the parties, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company will continue to have business operations with the proposed incorporated entity on arm's length basis.

The Board approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary by the name Mankind Consumer Products or any other name approved by Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

