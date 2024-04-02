Nifty April futures trade at premium

The NSE's India VIX slipped 3.55% to 11.65.

The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,577.90, a premium of 124.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,453.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 8.70 points or 0.04% to 22,453.30.

HDFC Bank, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) and ICICI Bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.

