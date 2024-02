At meeting held on 22 February 2024

The Board of Paisalo Digital at its meeting held on 22 February 2024 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value of Rs 1 each of the Company (Equity Shares), for an aggregating amount up to Rs. 1,260 crore by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)

