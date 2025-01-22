Board of Polycab India approves appointment of directors

At meeting held on 22 January 2025

The Board of Polycab India at its meeting held on 22 January 2025 has approved the appointment of Vijay Pandey (DIN:07434880) as an Additional Whole-Time Director, designated as Executive Director for a period of 3 years commencing from 22 January 2025.

The Board also approved the appointment of Sumit Malhotra (DIN: 02183825) as an Additional Director designated as Independent Director for a period of 3 years commencing from 22 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News