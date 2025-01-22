Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Polycab India approves appointment of directors

Board of Polycab India approves appointment of directors

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 22 January 2025

The Board of Polycab India at its meeting held on 22 January 2025 has approved the appointment of Vijay Pandey (DIN:07434880) as an Additional Whole-Time Director, designated as Executive Director for a period of 3 years commencing from 22 January 2025.

The Board also approved the appointment of Sumit Malhotra (DIN: 02183825) as an Additional Director designated as Independent Director for a period of 3 years commencing from 22 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market turns rangebound; European mrkt advance

Tips Music standalone net profit rises 27.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Key Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.96 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 31.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 18.96% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story