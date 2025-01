Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 18.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.68% to Rs 528.89 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 18.96% to Rs 107.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 90.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.68% to Rs 528.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 473.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.528.89473.5626.9625.42155.78130.13140.24117.49107.5490.40

