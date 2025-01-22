Market turns rangebound; European mrkt advance

The key benchmarks indices continued to gyrate between gains and losses in afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered below the 23,050 mark after hitting the day's high of 23,144.25 in mid-morning trade. Barring IT index all the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in red with realty, PSU Bank and media shares declining the most.

The market is expected to be volatile ahead of Q3 results from major Nifty stocks like HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 74.23 points or 0.10% to 75,912.59. The Nifty 50 index declined 10.40 points or 0.05% to 23,014.25.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 2.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 2.59%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 752 shares rose and 3,104 shares fell. A total of 122 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.89%), Infosys (up 2.79%), Wipro (up 2.77%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.05%) and Sun Pharma (up 1.88%) were the major Nifty gainers.

Bharat Eectronics Limited (BEL) (down 3.98%), Tata Motors (down 3.10%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.23%), State Bank of India (SBI) (down 2.05%) and Adani Pots & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) (down 2%) were the major Nifty losers.

Stocks In Spotlight:

Tata Technologies fell 1.92%. The IT firm reported 7.13% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 168.64 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 157.41 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 1.16% to Rs 1,317.38 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,296.45 crore in Q2 FY25.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company tumbled 7.13%. The company reported 43.2% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 325.65 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 227.47 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, total income tumbled 83.1% YoY to Rs 4,516.47 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Indiabulls Enterprises rallied 4.97% after the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with landowners to develop a real estate project in Ludhiana, Punjab.

South Indian Bank jumped 2.48% after the banks standalone net profit increased 11.95% to Rs 341.87 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 305.36 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 6.88% year on year to Rs 2,817.96 crore in the third quarter of 2025.

Tanla Platforms tumbled 6.30% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 15.43% to Rs 118.51 crore on 0.21% fall in net sales to Rs 1,000.43 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Neuland Laboratories gained 3.93% after the companys board approved a capital expenditure of Rs 342 crore to expand the peptide synthesizer reactor capacity at Unit-1 from 0.5 KL to 6.37 KL, and to add 52 KL of capacity at Unit-3.

India Cements slipped 3.82% after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 428.84 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 16.51 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 903.16 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 16.51% as against Rs 1,081.88 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Cyient DLM plunged 13.60% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 40.4% to Rs 10.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 18.44 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 38.37% YoY to Rs 444.23 crore during the quarter.

Global Markets:

European market advanced, mirroring the positive sentiment seen in global markets since the start of the week.

Asian stocks traded mixed on Wednesday, with Chinese stocks falling following comments from President Donald Trump about imposing a 10% tariff on China.

After being sworn in, Trump vowed to sign a series of executive orders, including one declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, the initial executive actions stopped short of introducing new tariffs on the three largest U.S. trading partners. Instead, the president directed his administration to address unfair trade practices on a global scale, hinting at a more measured approach to trade policy.

Wall Street had a decent showing on Tuesday as investors digested the potential impact of Trumps policy announcements. Netflix stole the spotlight with stellar earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% to 44,025.81 points, the S&P 500 climbed 0.9% to 6,049.24 points, while the NASDAQ Composite gained 0.6% to 19,756.7.

Netflix Inc. shares surged over 14% in after-hours trading to $993.99, following the announcement of a record-breaking 19 million new subscriber additions in Q4 2024far exceeding expectations.

Meanwhile, President Trump unveiled a $500 billion joint venture named Stargate, involving tech heavyweights like OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and others. The initiative aims to build advanced AI data centers and energy-generation facilities in Texas over the next four years. This massive collaboration is expected to elevate the U.S.'s AI capabilities to unprecedented levels.

