Tips Music standalone net profit rises 27.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.81% to Rs 77.67 crore

Net profit of Tips Music rose 27.65% to Rs 44.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.81% to Rs 77.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 64.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.77.6764.8371.5666.9859.6646.7959.1146.3544.2334.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News