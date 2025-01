Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 31.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.83% to Rs 2465.30 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles rose 31.44% to Rs 210.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 160.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.83% to Rs 2465.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2329.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2465.302329.5112.6910.48373.36310.92272.54211.51210.61160.23

