At meeting held on 22 July 2024

The Board of Rudra Ecovation at its meeting held on 22 July 2024 has appointed Vinod Kumar Goyal (V K Goyal), as Additional Director (Executive Director) cum CEO of the company.

The Board also approved the appointment of R.P. Gupta as Director (Projects), Senior Management Personnel of the Company.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News