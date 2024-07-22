Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR Recovers Marginally With Focus On Budget

INR Recovers Marginally With Focus On Budget

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee consolidated in a narrow range to settle 3 paise higher at 83.67 (provisional) against the American currency on Monday, as crude oil prices and the US dollar retreated from their elevated levels. Rupee recovered from all-time low levels and traded in a narrow range as mixed-to-weak domestic markets put downside pressure on the rupee. However, weak tone in the US dollar and a decline in crude oil prices cushioned the downside. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 102 points, or 0.13 percent, at 80,502 after a choppy session. The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,509, down 22 points, or 0.09 percent, from its previous close. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.66, and touched an intraday high of 83.65 and a low of 83.68 against the dollar during the trading session. Investors now await the announcement of India's budget on Tuesday and will focus on the government's fiscal deficit target and gross market borrowing estimates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

MF AUM surges to 29% of bank deposits on market rally, strong inflows

Political mafia' spreading lies about counter-terrorism operation: Pak Army

LIVE: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till July 26 in excise case

How fake employment certificates in India are sold for Rs 7,500: Explained

Railway Recruitment 2024: RRB JE releases notification for 7,911 posts

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story