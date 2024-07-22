Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 1.83%

Jul 22 2024
Nifty PSE index closed up 1.83% at 11128.6 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd added 4.10%, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd rose 3.67% and REC Ltd jumped 3.41%. The Nifty PSE index has soared 114.00% over last one year compared to the 24.13% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 1.15% and Nifty Pharma index gained 1.06% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.09% to close at 24509.25 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.13% to close at 80502.08 today.

Jul 22 2024

