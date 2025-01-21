Board of Samhi Hotels approves investment of up to Rs 20.50 cr in subsidiary

At meeting held on 21 January 2025

The Board of Samhi Hotels at its meeting held on 21 January 2025 has approved to invest the funds of the Company in Duet India Hotels (Chennai OMR) (Duet Chennai OMR), the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to the tune of upto Rs 20.50 crore by way of subscribing upto 2,05,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Duet Chennai OMR on rights issue basis. There is no change in the shareholding percentage of the Company in Duet Chennai OMR, pursuant to such acquisition(s).

