Pritika Auto Industries starts commercial production of ordered components

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Pritika Auto Industries has commenced commercial production of the ordered components from a leading multinational tractor manufacturer in India after successful completion of inspection and trials at the customer end.

The components include

1. Case (Hyd. Cylinder)

2. Bracket Top Link

3. Block (Hyd)

4. Tube Cylinder

The total business value of the above said component will be approximately Rs. 20 crore per annum in addition to current order book. At the same time, these orders have a long term visibility spanning to over next four to five years with volume of Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

