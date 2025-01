Frog Cellsat consolidated net profit rises 484.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 104.01% to Rs 91.15 crore

Net profit of Frog Cellsat rose 484.29% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 104.01% to Rs 91.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.91.1544.6824.1610.3621.644.5220.363.8615.252.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News