Board of Shish Industries allots 5.66 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 07 May 2024

The Board of Shish Industries at its meeting held on 07 May 2024 has approved the allotment of 5,66,520 equity shares of face value Rs 10.00 each, for cash, at a price of Rs 120.05 per equity share (including a premium of Rupees 110.05 per equity share), aggregating to Rs 6.80 crore by way of a preferential issue to the allottees as approved by the Members of the Company.

Consequent to above mentioned allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rupees 35,57,36,690.00 divided into 35573669equity shares of face value Rupees 10.00 each from Rupees 35,00,71,490.00 divided into 35007149 equity shares of face value Rupees 10.00 each.

First Published: May 07 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

