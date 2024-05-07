Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 2191.61 crore

Net profit of Sonata Software declined 3.00% to Rs 110.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 2191.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1913.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.73% to Rs 308.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 451.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 8613.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7449.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2191.611913.50 15 8613.067449.12 16 OPM %6.587.92 -8.458.11 - PBDT177.25169.40 5 767.97656.41 17 PBT143.58150.48 -5 636.04597.28 6 NP110.36113.77 -3 308.50451.90 -32

First Published: May 07 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

