Board of SIS approves fund raising up to Rs 60 cr via NCDs

At meeting held on 25 November 2024.

The Board of SIS at its meeting held on 25 November 2024 has approved the proposal to raise additional funds through the issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis for an amount of up to Rs 60 crore.

The Board had previously at its meeting held on 02 August 2024, approved the proposal raise funds through the issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis for an amount of up to Rs 190 crore.

This takes the aggregate issuance of NCDs to Rs 250 crore.

