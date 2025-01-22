Board of Tata Communications approves investment in TC Netherlands

At its meeting held on 22 January 2025

The Board of Tata Communications at its meeting held on 22 January 2025 has approved the proposal for making an investment in its step down wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V. (TC Netherlands).

The proposed investment is intended to simplify the existing group structure of the Company and its subsidiaries by moving TC Netherlands under direct ownership of the Company without any change in the ultimate ownership and beneficial economic interest of the Company in TC Netherlands.

