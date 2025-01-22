HUDCO Board approves enhancement in borrowing programme for FY25

At meeting held on 22 January 2025

The Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation at its meeting held on 22 January 2025 has approved the enhancement of existing borrowing plan/ programme for the financial year 2024-25 from Rs. 40,000 crore to Rs. 55,000 crore, subject to the outstanding borrowings at any given point of time not exceeding the overall borrowing limit approved by the shareholders.

