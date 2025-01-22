Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HUDCO Board approves enhancement in borrowing programme for FY25

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 22 January 2025

The Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation at its meeting held on 22 January 2025 has approved the enhancement of existing borrowing plan/ programme for the financial year 2024-25 from Rs. 40,000 crore to Rs. 55,000 crore, subject to the outstanding borrowings at any given point of time not exceeding the overall borrowing limit approved by the shareholders.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

