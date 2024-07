At meeting held on 25 July 2024

The Board of Texmaco Rail & Engineering at its meeting held today i.e. 25th July 2024 has approved the acquisition of all of the rights, title and interest in all of the securities of Jindal Rail Infrastructure (JRIL) held by the existing security holders, namely, JITF Urban Infrastructure Service (JUISL) and Siddeshwari Tradex (STPL).

