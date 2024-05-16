Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Vedanta approves fund raising up to Rs 8,500 cr

Board of Vedanta approves fund raising up to Rs 8,500 cr

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
At meeting held on 16 May 2024

The Board of Vedanta at its meeting held on 16 May 2024 has approved fund raising up to Rs 8,500 crore by issue of equity shares and/or any financial instrument(s) and/or security convertible into equity shares, combination of such securities by way of one or more public and/or private offering(s) and/or further public offering and/or qualified institutions placement(s) and/or preferential allotment(s) and/or rights offering or American depository receipts / global depository receipts and/or foreign currency convertible bonds or any combination thereof.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

