Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Hindustan Aeronautics were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,473.25, a premium of 69.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,403.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 203.30 points or 0.92% to 22,403.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.36% to 20.00.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Hindustan Aeronautics were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

