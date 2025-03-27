Board of Welspun Enterprises approves sale of entire stake held in its non-operative subsidiaries

At meeting held on 27 March 2025

The Board of Welspun Enterprises at its meeting held on 27 March 2025 has approved the sale of its entire stake in its non-operative wholly owned subsidiary companies namely, Kim Mandvi Corridor [Formerly known as Welspun Project (Kim Mandvi Corridor)] and Buildtech Projects & Infra Private [Formerly known as Welspun Build-Tech] to Sherry Exports.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News