Chavda Infra secures Rs 219 crore work order

Chavda Infra announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 218.98 crore for the construction of a commercial building named "THE IDENTITY" in Gift City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The project includes R.C.C. work, masonry, plastering, and other related activities, and it is set to be executed within 30 months.

Chavda Infra is a construction company engaged in the design and development of residential, commercial, and institutional infrastructure projects.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 55.7% to Rs 18.76 crore on a 49.3% rise in net sales to Rs 241.66 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Shares of Chavda Infra rose 0.79% to Rs 140.25 on the NSE.

