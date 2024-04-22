Board of Yes Bank allots 127.98 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

At meeting held on 21 April 2024

The Board of Yes Bank at its meeting held on 21 April 2024 has approved the allotment of 127,98,80,909 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each of the Bank to CA Basque pursuant to exercise of 127,98,80,909 share warrants allotted to CA Basque on 13 December 2022 at a price of Rs. 14.82 per share warrant. The warrants have been converted pursuant to receipt of Rs 1422.58 crore being balance 75% of the total consideration for the share warrants.

Post allotment of shares, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 60,09,55,26,030 consisting of 30,04,77,63,015 equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each.

