Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 77.14 points or 1.06% at 7364.63 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 3.36%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.61%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.57%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.37%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.59%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.5%), DLF Ltd (up 0.32%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.3%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.26%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 255.27 or 0.35% at 73343.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.75 points or 0.53% at 22263.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 507 points or 1.12% at 45940.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 95.13 points or 0.7% at 13685.41.

On BSE,2398 shares were trading in green, 605 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Benchmarks trade with moderate losses, realty shares rally for 4th day

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

PTC India Ltd Surges 4.64%, S&amp;P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.75%

Zydus Life edges higher after launching OAB treatment drug Mirabegron in US

Honasa's skincare brand 'The Derma Co.' achieves Rs 500 cr annual revenue run rate

Suraj Estate Developers bags redevelopment project in Mahim, Mumbai

Zydus launches Mirabegron ER Tablets in US market

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story