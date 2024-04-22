Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 77.14 points or 1.06% at 7364.63 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 3.36%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.61%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.57%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.37%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.59%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.5%), DLF Ltd (up 0.32%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.3%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.26%).

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 255.27 or 0.35% at 73343.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.75 points or 0.53% at 22263.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 507 points or 1.12% at 45940.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 95.13 points or 0.7% at 13685.41.

On BSE,2398 shares were trading in green, 605 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

