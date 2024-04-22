Industrials shares rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 132.1 points or 1.02% at 13046.97 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd (up 10.61%), Jai Corp Ltd (up 9.99%),Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd (up 8.07%),Universal Cables Ltd (up 7.04%),Ram Ratna Wires Ltd (up 6.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Happy Forgings Ltd (up 5.78%), Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd (up 5%), Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (up 5%), Man Industries (India) Ltd (up 4.99%), and Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (up 4.99%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 3.45%), Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (down 3.38%), and Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (down 3.22%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 255.27 or 0.35% at 73343.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.75 points or 0.53% at 22263.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 507 points or 1.12% at 45940.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 95.13 points or 0.7% at 13685.41.

On BSE,2398 shares were trading in green, 605 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

