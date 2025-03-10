Bodal Chemicals spurt as govt imposes anti-dumping duty on TCCA imports

Bodal Chemicals surged 16% to Rs 65.71 after the Indian government imposed anti-dumping duties on Trichloro Isocyanuric Acid (TCCA) imports from China and Japan.

The Ministry of Finance, acting on a recommendation from the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), has implemented duties ranging from USD 766-986 per metric ton (MT) for Chinese producers and USD 276/MT for Japanese producers. These duties, effective for five years starting 7 March 2025, aim to protect domestic manufacturers from material injury caused by below-normal-value imports.

Bodal Chemicals is the sole Indian producer of TCCA 90, with a 12,000 MT per year production capacity at its Khambhat, Gujarat facility.

The company is also a major global manufacturer and exporter of dyes intermediates, dyestuffs, and sulfuric acid.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Bodal Chemicals rose 453.06% to Rs 5.42 crore while net sales rose 30.99% to Rs 443.47 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

