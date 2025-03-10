Vinyas Innovative Tech gains on bagging Rs 54-cr purchase orders

Vinyas Innovative Technologies rallied 4.12% to Rs 768 after the company announced that it has received purchase orders worth Rs 53.87 crore from both domestic & international customers.

The project involves the manufacture and supply of assembled printed circuit boards (PCBs), with an execution timeline of 12 to 18 months.

Vinyas Innovative Technologies specializes in design, engineering, and electronics manufacturing services, catering to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs) in the electronics sector. Its key product is printed circuit boards (PCBs).

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 109.1% to Rs 15.35 crore on a 35.3% rise in revenue to Rs 317.20 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News