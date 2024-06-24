Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp hikes prices of motorcycles and scooters

Hero MotoCorp hikes prices of motorcycles and scooters

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp announced increase in prices for select motorcycles and scooters with effect from 1 July 2024.

The price of select motorcycles and scooters will be raised by up to Rs 1,500, varying by specific model and market to partially offset the impact of higher input costs.

Hero MotoCorp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts and related services. The Company is a leading two wheeler manufacturer and has a dominant presence in domestic market.

The company has reported 18.29% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,016.05 crore on a 14.6% rise in revenue to Rs 9,519.30 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.33% to currently trade at Rs 5,470.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

