Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.54 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 9.45% to Rs 450.97 crore

Net profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 15.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 119.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.45% to Rs 450.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 498.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales450.97498.01 -9 OPM %2.650.67 -PBDT28.57-104.96 LP PBT20.48-112.83 LP NP15.54-119.81 LP

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

