Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 25.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Prince Pipes &amp; Fittings standalone net profit rises 25.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 604.47 crore

Net profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings rose 25.74% to Rs 24.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 604.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 553.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales604.47553.55 9 OPM %9.648.19 -PBDT59.4147.37 25 PBT33.6625.56 32 NP24.6719.62 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, forecasts IMD

Didn't even call him to avoid distraction: Swapnil Kusale's parents

Gurgaon rains: 3 pedestrians electrocuted near Iffco Chowk metro station

2024 Paris Olympics: Athletes face food shortages, thefts, travel issues

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex in green, Nifty reclaims 25,000; Infy, M&M weigh

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story