Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 604.47 croreNet profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings rose 25.74% to Rs 24.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 604.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 553.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales604.47553.55 9 OPM %9.648.19 -PBDT59.4147.37 25 PBT33.6625.56 32 NP24.6719.62 26
