Hero FinCorp files DRHP for proposed IPO

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Hero FinCorp has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) dated 31 July 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE and National Stock Exchange of India in connection with the initial public offering of its equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each comprising of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2100 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1568.13 crore by certain existing and eligible shareholders of Hero FinCorp. The offer is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, market conditions and other considerations.

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

