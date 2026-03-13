Bondada Engineering announced that it has received an order worth Rs 35.39 crore from Pratap Technocrats for the supply of 40-metre towers.

The scope of work includes supply of 40M towers along with hardware, foundation bolts and foundation templates, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed by October 2026.

Bondada Engineering added that the promoter or promoter group does not have any interest in the entity awarding the contract and the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom and solar energy industry.