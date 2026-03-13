Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1682.6, down 5.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 56.32% in last one year as compared to a 2.94% rally in NIFTY and a 16.46% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1682.6, down 5.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.98% on the day, quoting at 23171.6. The Sensex is at 74668.43, down 1.8%.Bharat Forge Ltd has eased around 2.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 13.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25098, down 3.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.26 lakh shares in last one month.