Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering subsidiary receives purchase order from Bharti Airtel

Bondada Engineering subsidiary receives purchase order from Bharti Airtel

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bondada Engineering said that its subsidiary Bondada Green Engineering (BGEPL) has received work orders from Bharti Airtel with a contract value of Rs 1.33 crore.

The contract is for supplying a hot dip galvanized iron (GI) pole, having a height of 6 meters and weighing 60 kilograms. The pole would be without a base.

The pole has to be delivered to Tamil Nadu within a period of one month, from the date of purchase order.

Bondada Engineering is an infrastructure company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services, to customers in the telecom and solar energy industries throughout India.

The scrip fell 3.22% to currently trade at Rs 390.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Steel Ltd spurts 1.78%, up for third straight session

CAMS registers over 10% YoY growth in Q4 PAT; maintains leadership with 68% market share

Dollar index steadies under 100 mark; Fed policy in focus

NSE Indices launches two new target maturity indices

Prataap Snacks records net loss of nearly Rs 12 crore in Q4 as input prices surge

First Published: May 06 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story