Bondada Engineering subsidiary receives purchase order from Bharti Airtel

Bondada Engineering said that its subsidiary Bondada Green Engineering (BGEPL) has received work orders from Bharti Airtel with a contract value of Rs 1.33 crore.

The contract is for supplying a hot dip galvanized iron (GI) pole, having a height of 6 meters and weighing 60 kilograms. The pole would be without a base.

The pole has to be delivered to Tamil Nadu within a period of one month, from the date of purchase order.

Bondada Engineering is an infrastructure company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services, to customers in the telecom and solar energy industries throughout India.

The scrip fell 3.22% to currently trade at Rs 390.45 on the BSE.

