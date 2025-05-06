NSE Indices launches two new target maturity indices

NSE's index services subsidiary, NSE Indices launched two new target maturity indices namely - Nifty AAA Financial Services Bond Plus G-Sec Apr 2027 90:10 Index and Nifty AAA Financial Services Bond Plus G-Sec Apr 2028 90:10 Index.

Nifty AAA Financial Services Bond Plus G-Sec Apr 2027 90:10 Index and Nifty AAA Financial Services Bond Plus G-Sec Apr 2028 90:10 Index follows a target maturity structure with a maturity date of 30 April 2027 and 28 April 2028 respectively.

Both indices seek to measure the performance of portfolio of AAA rated bonds issued by Public Financial Institutions (PFIs), Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Private Sector Banks and Government securities (G-Secs) maturing during the six month period ending 30 April 2027 and 28 April 2028.

Indices have a base date of 30 April 2025, base value of 1000 and will be reviewed semi-annually. The new indices are expected to appeal to investors looking to invest in debt portfolios with target maturity theme. They are expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.

