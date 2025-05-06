CAMS registers over 10% YoY growth in Q4 PAT; maintains leadership with 68% market share

Computer Age Management Services has reported 10.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 114.02 crore on a 14.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 356.17 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The companys MF revenue grew by 14.5 % YoY and Non-MF revenue grew by 15.8 % YoY in Q4 FY25. The revenue share of the Non-MF businesses in the overall revenue was at 13.7

Total expenses added up to Rs 221.66 crore in the fourth quarter, up 18.3% YoY.

While the operating EBITDA grew by 11.6% YoY to Rs 159.81 crore, operating EBITDA margin, however, declined by 120 basis points YoY to 44.9% in the quarter ended on 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 149.26 crore, up by 10.8% from Rs 134.75 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, CAMS has recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 470.13 crore (up 33% YoY) and revenue of Rs 1424.48 crore (up 25.2% YoY).

Anuj Kumar, managing director, said: I am pleased to share that CAMS has concluded FY25 on a positive note, offering a promising outlook for the future. This quarters robust double-digit revenue growth of 14.7% YoY is after taking substantive impact of the price adjustment that was guided earlier.

CAMS has maintained its market leadership in the Mutual Fund space, with an AUM share of approximately 68%.

During this quarter we commenced business with two newly launched AMCs - Angel One Mutual Fund and Unifi Mutual Fund bringing the total count of live AMCs serviced by CAMS to 21, and with the very exciting prospect of taking 5 more AMCs live over the next 6 months.

I am delighted to note that despite sustained market correction CAMSs growth trajectory has remained undeterred. Fueled by a Rs 25 lakh crore equity asset base, we witnessed AUM growth of 24% YoY, matching that of the mutual fund industry.

Moreover, new SIP registrations soared by 51% compared to FY24, and CAMS unique investor base crossed 4 Crore this quarter, reflecting a growth of 26% YoY, ahead of the industry which grew by 22%. In FY25, CAMS accounted for 68% of industry-wide NFO collections.

In the non-MF space, our businesses have achieved remarkable milestones in the past quarter securing several marquee client signups across diverse sectors, thereby deepening our footprint beyond mutual funds. CAMSPay recorded revenue growth of 85% YoY and signed 19 new mandates including 15 outside the mutual fund industry this quarter.

As the first Insurance repository to partner with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India for repository services, CAMSRep has had an outstanding quarter, continuing to add over 1 million e-policies every quarter and extending integrated services to 3 insurers via Bima Central.

In the KYC space, CAMSKRA recorded an impressive 31% growth in revenue over last year in spite of a challenging environment. The business continues to expand outside mutual fund clients with three leading brokerages going live with the KRA services in Q4.

CAMS Alternatives had a robust quarter securing over 56 new mandates. Its digital stack remains the industry favourite with over 200 clients onboarded. Think360.ai launched a personal finance manager product that is being adopted by one of Indias most downloaded financial apps."

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) is a financial infrastructure and service partner to the asset management industry and provides platform-based services to the BFSI segment. The company is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of nearly 68% based on mutual fund average assets under management (AAUM). Its mutual fund clients include ten of the fifteen largest mutual funds.

The scrip fell 2.71% to currently trade at Rs 3704.05 on the BSE.

