Borana Weaves standalone net profit rises 112.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Borana Weaves rose 112.10% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.87% to Rs 95.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.95.5070.8122.6816.4924.6313.7920.4410.3916.657.85

