Power and Instrumentation hits the roof as Q2 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 165.50 after its consolidated net profit jumped 21.07% to Rs 4.71 crore on 27.94% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 70.27 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax for the second quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 6.33 crore, registering a 21.73% jump from Rs 5.20 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses rose by 27.74% YoY to Rs 64.56 crore in the second quarter of FY26. Purchase of stock in trade stood at Rs 65.71 crore (up 20.53% YoY) and employee benefit expense was at Rs 1.12 crore (up 17.84% YoY) during the period under review.

Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, MD, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), said, We are pleased to report a good performance in Q2 & H1 FY26, reflecting the companys focus on execution excellence, operational discipline, and sustained growth across key business segments. The quarter delivered healthy improvement in both revenue and profitability, supported by a strong order inflow and efficient project management. During the period, the company secured significant orders under government-led rural electrification schemes, further reinforcing its presence in critical national infrastructure initiatives.