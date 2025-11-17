Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power and Instrumentation hits the roof as Q2 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Power and Instrumentation hits the roof as Q2 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 165.50 after its consolidated net profit jumped 21.07% to Rs 4.71 crore on 27.94% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 70.27 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax for the second quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 6.33 crore, registering a 21.73% jump from Rs 5.20 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses rose by 27.74% YoY to Rs 64.56 crore in the second quarter of FY26. Purchase of stock in trade stood at Rs 65.71 crore (up 20.53% YoY) and employee benefit expense was at Rs 1.12 crore (up 17.84% YoY) during the period under review.

SKF India reported a 19.8% year-on-year increase in EBITDA, which rose to Rs 7.24 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 6.04 crore in Q2 FY25.

Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, MD, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), said, We are pleased to report a good performance in Q2 & H1 FY26, reflecting the companys focus on execution excellence, operational discipline, and sustained growth across key business segments.

The quarter delivered healthy improvement in both revenue and profitability, supported by a strong order inflow and efficient project management. During the period, the company secured significant orders under government-led rural electrification schemes, further reinforcing its presence in critical national infrastructure initiatives.

PIGL also progressed its strategic investment in Peaton Electrical Company , which will enhance backward integration and create synergies in manufacturing and technology collaboration. Looking ahead, the company remains confident of leveraging Indias continued emphasis on power distribution modernization and renewable energy expansion.

With a strong order book, deep domain expertise, and a growing presence across power, infrastructure, and renewable segments, PIGL is well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory and deliver long-term value to all stakeholders.

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) engaged in the business of Electrical Contract Work and dealing in electrical equipment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India has a strong and resilient balance sheet, says RBI Deputy Governor

Nifty trades above 25,900 level; PSU bank shares advance

Siemens jumps after Q4 earnings

Easy Trip tanks on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Glenmark Pharma gains after Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 610 cr

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story