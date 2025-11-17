India Glycols hits record high after Q2 PAT rises 31% YoY to Rs 65 cr

India Glycols rallied 9.26% to Rs 1,132.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 30.9% to Rs 65.06 crore on 13.6% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 1092.20 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.Profit before tax (PBT) rose 31.8% YoY to Rs 83.61 crore in Q2 FY26.
Total expenses rose 11.79% to Rs 2342.52 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 2095.41 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 660.85 crore (up 13.11% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 32.11 crore (up 6.04% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 49.28 crore (up 23.48% YoY) during the quarter.
In Q2 FY26, revenue from Bio Fuel segment stood at Rs 422.81 crore, up 62.89% YoY, revenue from potable spirits jumped 14.04% YoY to Rs 1,657.82 crore,. However, the Ennature Biopharma segment reported a decline of 28.73% YoY to Rs 43.44 crore and revenue from bio-based specialties and performance chemicals business dropped 21.95% YoY to Rs 288.33 crore.
India Glycols (IGL) manufactures green technology-based bulk, specialty and performance chemicals and natural gums, spirits, industrial gases, sugar and nutraceuticals. IGL operates under three broad segments: bio-based specialities & performance chemicals (BSPC), potable spirits (PS) and ennature biopharma (EB).
The scrip touched an all-time high at Rs 1,134.60 in intraday today.
