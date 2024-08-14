Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Borosil consolidated net profit rises 28.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 13.47% to Rs 216.81 crore

Net profit of Borosil rose 28.49% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 216.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 250.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales216.81250.56 -13 OPM %13.3610.40 -PBDT32.3026.18 23 PBT12.9310.04 29 NP9.297.23 28

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

