Borosil consolidated net profit rises 28.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.47% to Rs 216.81 crore

Net profit of Borosil rose 28.49% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 216.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 250.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

