Borosil Scientific standalone net profit rises 4.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.07% to Rs 102.66 crore

Net profit of Borosil Scientific rose 4.50% to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 102.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.25% to Rs 31.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 355.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 325.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales102.6690.79 13 355.15325.82 9 OPM %18.4221.20 -14.3815.56 - PBDT20.0519.69 2 55.0554.75 1 PBT15.9816.53 -3 39.9943.10 -7 NP12.0711.55 5 31.4630.47 3

