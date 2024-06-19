Balaji Agro Oils standalone net profit rises 980.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.21% to Rs 29.58 crore

Net profit of Balaji Agro Oils rose 980.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.21% to Rs 29.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.14% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.84% to Rs 121.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

29.5830.25121.79143.02-2.94-5.880.340.462.260.783.932.611.790.412.501.171.080.101.790.86

