Balaji Agro Oils standalone net profit rises 980.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 2.21% to Rs 29.58 crore

Net profit of Balaji Agro Oils rose 980.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.21% to Rs 29.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.14% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.84% to Rs 121.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29.5830.25 -2 121.79143.02 -15 OPM %-2.94-5.88 -0.340.46 - PBDT2.260.78 190 3.932.61 51 PBT1.790.41 337 2.501.17 114 NP1.080.10 980 1.790.86 108

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

