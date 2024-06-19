Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lark Trading & Finance standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Lark Trading &amp; Finance standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 40.91% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Lark Trading & Finance declined 62.50% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.91% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.310.22 41 0.870.76 14 OPM %22.5890.91 -5.7519.74 - PBDT0.070.20 -65 0.050.15 -67 PBT0.070.20 -65 0.050.15 -67 NP0.060.16 -63 0.040.09 -56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lark Trading &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Svaraj Trading &amp; Agencies standalone net profit declines 26.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Jagat Trading Enterprises standalone net profit declines 53.57% in the March 2024 quarter

AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 12.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Lerthai Finance standalone net profit declines 18.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Welga Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Balaji Agro Oils standalone net profit rises 980.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Dee Development Engineers IPO subscribed 2.51 times

High-frequency indicators suggest GDP growth broadly maintaining pace says RBI

Singapore stocks edge up marginally

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story