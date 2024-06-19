Sales rise 40.91% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Lark Trading & Finance declined 62.50% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.91% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
