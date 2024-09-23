Bosch Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 36352.3, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 90.27% in last one year as compared to a 31.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 64.64% spurt in the Nifty Auto index. Bosch Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36352.3, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 25867.5. The Sensex is at 84684.03, up 0.17%. Bosch Ltd has risen around 10.78% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26394.55, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44818 shares today, compared to the daily average of 44962 shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 36431.6, up 3.28% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 90.27% in last one year as compared to a 31.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 64.64% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 55.2 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

