Hindustan Unilever Ltd up for fifth session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 3000.25, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.18% in last one year as compared to a 31.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 28.21% spurt in the Nifty FMCG. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25870.8. The Sensex is at 84661.07, up 0.14%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has risen around 6.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 65870.8, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3002.5, up 0.98% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up 21.18% in last one year as compared to a 31.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 28.21% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 68.28 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

