MTAR Technologies has received Rs. 15.4 crore order from Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) for manufacturing and supply of full-scale and sub-scale combustors for the development of cuttiedge air-breathing engine technology for defence programs. The company shall execute the order by September 2025 as per the contract terms.

