Bosch Ltd rises for third straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 33600, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 80.76% in last one year as compared to a 26.61% jump in NIFTY and a 71.67% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 33600, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 23665.05. The Sensex is at 77846.62, up 0.65%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 6.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25309.8, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30765 shares today, compared to the daily average of 94930 shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 33527.1, up 1.72% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 53.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

