Jubilant Pharmova arm prepays term loan of Rs 626 crore

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Jubilant Pharmova announced that its subsidiary, Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc., USA (JPHI) has completed the voluntary prepayment of $75 million term loan, equivalent to Rs 626 crore.

As on 31 March 2024, Jubilant Pharmova reported gross debt at Rs 3,414 crore and net debt at Rs 2,457 crore on a consolidated basis.

Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc., USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma (JPL), which itself is a part of Jubilant Pharmova.

Jubilant Pharmova is engaged in radiopharma, allergy immunotherapy, CDMO of sterile injectable, generics, contract research development and manufacturing (CRDMO) and proprietary novel drugs businesses.

The company has reported a net loss of Rs 58.60 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 97.90 crore in Q4 FY23. Total income increased by 5.15% YoY to Rs 1746.40 crore during the period under review.

The scrip rose 0.08% to currently trade at Rs 732.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

